Analysts Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Price Target at $89.33

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Block

Block Price Performance

SQ stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -129.27 and a beta of 2.34. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.