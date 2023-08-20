Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $22.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 716,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 569,958 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

