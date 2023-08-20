George Greville Roach Sells 75,000,000 Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM) Stock

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) insider George Greville Roach sold 75,000,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,236 ($66.42), for a total value of £3,927,000,000 ($4,981,605,987.57).

George Greville Roach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, George Greville Roach sold 85,000,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($59.77), for a total value of £4,005,200,000 ($5,080,806,799.44).

On Friday, July 28th, George Greville Roach sold 67,500,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,040 ($51.25), for a total value of £2,727,000,000 ($3,459,342,889.76).

On Monday, July 31st, George Greville Roach sold 12,500,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.74), for a total transaction of £500,000,000 ($634,276,290.75).

On Wednesday, August 2nd, George Greville Roach sold 50,000,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,050 ($51.38), for a total transaction of £2,025,000,000 ($2,568,818,977.55).

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PREM stock opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Premier African Minerals Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.70. The company has a market cap of £98.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

