Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

