Zacks Research Comments on Humana Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.69. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.69 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.95.

NYSE HUM opened at $490.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $460.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

