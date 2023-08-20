Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KOD. UBS Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

KOD stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after buying an additional 91,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,546,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 745,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89,561 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.