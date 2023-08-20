Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Markel Group Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Markel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $19.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $19.77. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $80.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $21.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $22.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $22.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $23.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $90.76 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $23.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,495.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,407.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,352.35.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

