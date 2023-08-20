Lufax (LU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts expect Lufax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Down 3.0 %

Lufax stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Lufax has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 148.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lufax

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.