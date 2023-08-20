Agora (API) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 69.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agora Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ API opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.
