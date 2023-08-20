Agora (API) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 69.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agora Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ API opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

Agora Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Agora by 29.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agora by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,531 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at $179,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Agora by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

