B. Riley Weighs in on Terran Orbital Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Terran Orbital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LLAP. Bank of America lowered shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $179.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Terran Orbital by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

