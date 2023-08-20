Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Terran Orbital Co. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terran Orbital in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.01. Terran Orbital has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

