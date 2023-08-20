Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Increased by US Capital Advisors

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

MMP stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.