Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 21st.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 8.43%.
Zepp Health Stock Down 0.8 %
ZEPP opened at $1.20 on Friday. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.
Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.
