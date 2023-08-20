Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 21st.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 8.43%.

ZEPP opened at $1.20 on Friday. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

