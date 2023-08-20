Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 21st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $283.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.86. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

