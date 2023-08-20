Zacks Research Comments on MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for MercadoLibre in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $19.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $35.42 EPS.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,199.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,388.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,215.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,226.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 435.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.9% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $4,507,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,560,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.