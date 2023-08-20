So-Young International (SY) to Release Earnings on Monday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 21st.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International Stock Performance

So-Young International stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

So-Young International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in So-Young International by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in So-Young International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in So-Young International by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in So-Young International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in So-Young International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.