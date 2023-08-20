So-Young International (SY) to Release Earnings on Monday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 21st.
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.
So-Young International Stock Performance
So-Young International stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.07.
So-Young International Company Profile
So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.
