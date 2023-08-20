Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) PT at $200.86

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.86.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Chart Industries stock opened at $162.19 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
