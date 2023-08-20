Brokerages Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) PT at $73.43

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $794,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $52,928.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $794,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,189 shares of company stock worth $1,962,789. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Morphic by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $7,373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth $11,214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Morphic by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.10. Morphic has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

