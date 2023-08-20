Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE CNK opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $357,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $275,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cinemark by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

