Brokerages Set Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Target Price at $193.00

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,258,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

