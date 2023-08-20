Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $13.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.13.
GAMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GAMB
Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $14.83.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gambling.com Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.