Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $13.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,448,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,359,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 780,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,371,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

