Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $5.80

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of research firms have commented on SGMO. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

