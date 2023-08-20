Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $5.80

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
A number of research firms have commented on SGMO. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SGMO
Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sangamo Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.