Brokerages Set Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHOTF shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

