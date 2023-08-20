Research Analysts Set Expectations for HireQuest, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HireQuest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

HireQuest Stock Up 4.8 %

HQI opened at $19.22 on Friday. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $267.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Insider Activity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HireQuest by 149,900.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HireQuest by 6,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HireQuest by 6,108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 4,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,338,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,701,729.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,338,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,701,729.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $840,738.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

See Also

