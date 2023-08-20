Research Analysts Set Expectations for HireQuest, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HireQuest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
HireQuest Stock Up 4.8 %
HQI opened at $19.22 on Friday. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $267.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 4,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,338,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,701,729.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,338,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,701,729.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $840,738.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
HireQuest Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HireQuest
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.