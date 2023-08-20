The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.66 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

