Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galera Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of GRTX opened at $0.22 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Galera Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 431,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 55,269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 74.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 135,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 61.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 121,309 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

