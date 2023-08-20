Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Energy Transfer LP Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ET. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

