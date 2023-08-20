Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Garmin Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garmin in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

GRMN stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.48%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Garmin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $737,364,000 after buying an additional 126,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

