FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.64. FMC has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.