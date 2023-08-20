Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

ECL opened at $179.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.05. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

