Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EnLink Midstream, LLC’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.
Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.02 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.
In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,921.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,014. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,192 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,528 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,328,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,687,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,736 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
