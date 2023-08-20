Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Formula One Group’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Formula One Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONA. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.7 %

FWONA opened at $58.23 on Friday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,881,603.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares in the company, valued at $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

