Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Curtiss-Wright Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CW opened at $201.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.73. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $136.21 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.