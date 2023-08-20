Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

