Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $706.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $107,817. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

