Brokers Set Expectations for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2023

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDFree Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DD opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

