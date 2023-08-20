Brokers Set Expectations for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DD opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

