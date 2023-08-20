Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cresco Labs Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 5.5 %

CRLBF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $355.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.98 million.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

