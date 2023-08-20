Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $55.39 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $100.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.