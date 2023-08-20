Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPE

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,032,000 after acquiring an additional 653,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,073,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 331,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,615,000 after acquiring an additional 484,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Callon Petroleum

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.