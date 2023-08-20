Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enerplus Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

ERF stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enerplus by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 83.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 235,197 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

