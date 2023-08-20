Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Decreased by Analyst

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 433.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,244,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3,202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 126,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 122,249 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

