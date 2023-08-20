US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equitrans Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ETRN opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after purchasing an additional 886,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,312 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

