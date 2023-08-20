Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives $4.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GROY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares set a $2.85 price target on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,161 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GROY opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 464.40%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

