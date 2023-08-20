Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 114576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Specifically, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $105,543.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,211 shares of company stock worth $148,966 in the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SONO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sonos in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

