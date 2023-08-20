Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Keysight Technologies traded as low as $125.89 and last traded at $135.40, with a volume of 1274121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.05.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

