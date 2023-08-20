Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $6.28. Mondee shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 48,550 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $16,594,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,177,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,777,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Mondee Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondee in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mondee by 3,450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mondee by 3,415.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Stories

