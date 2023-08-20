BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $126.00. The stock had previously closed at $101.56, but opened at $94.55. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BILL shares last traded at $102.19, with a volume of 986,546 shares.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
