12,115 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Mosaic by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 82,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Mosaic by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 596,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

