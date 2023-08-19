Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,076,000 after buying an additional 880,158 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in RB Global by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,671,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,079,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

RB Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.39%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,330.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,411 shares of company stock worth $194,090. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.