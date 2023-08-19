Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 347 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

FNF opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.